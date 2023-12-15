Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Gap Down to $27.43

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.43, but opened at $26.67. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 84,362 shares traded.

SNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 62.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

