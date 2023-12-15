Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Gap Down to $27.43

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.43, but opened at $26.67. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 84,362 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 18,258.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 124.1% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

