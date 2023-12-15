Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.37.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Trading Up 2.2 %

Snowflake stock opened at $200.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $202.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.06.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $615,840.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,032,712.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,032,712.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,410 shares of company stock valued at $33,235,102. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.