SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.34. 17,838,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,743,871. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $141.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,160.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

