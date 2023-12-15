SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after buying an additional 1,499,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.20. 2,830,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,537,324. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average is $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

