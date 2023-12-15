SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 125 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 0.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.95. 4,058,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,088,456. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.