SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 236 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.44. 82,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,537. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.