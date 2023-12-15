SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 5,872 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,041,000 after acquiring an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 949,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,454,000 after acquiring an additional 109,209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 620,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,319,000 after acquiring an additional 23,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 383.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 482,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.89. 50,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,964. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.