SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,092 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 3.5% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $14,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.64. 245,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.