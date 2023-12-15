SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 64.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $824.65. The company had a trading volume of 62,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $765.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $736.62. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $534.01 and a fifty-two week high of $830.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.