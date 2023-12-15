SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $465,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $111.32. 218,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,103. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.19 and its 200 day moving average is $105.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

