SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,016 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.23 and a 52-week high of $75.45.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

