SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $789,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.47. 704,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,477. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.