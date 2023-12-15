SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.7% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,504,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

DVY traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $118.16. 84,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,124. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.