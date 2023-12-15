SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

