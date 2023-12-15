SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 1,615 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $106.77. 1,782,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,414. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

