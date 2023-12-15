SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 3,292 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 1.2% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,551. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $90.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

