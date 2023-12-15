SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 420 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,589,693 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

