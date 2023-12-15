SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $123.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

