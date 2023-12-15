SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,595 shares of company stock worth $13,739,841. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.4 %

LRCX traded up $10.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $778.06. 380,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $666.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $653.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $397.06 and a 52 week high of $778.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

