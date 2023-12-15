Southern (NYSE:SO) versus Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Financial Review

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Southern has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Energy has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Southern and Duke Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern 2 6 4 1 2.31 Duke Energy 0 6 4 0 2.40

Dividends

Southern presently has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.10%. Duke Energy has a consensus price target of $98.55, indicating a potential upside of 0.25%. Given Southern’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Southern is more favorable than Duke Energy.

Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Duke Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Southern pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Duke Energy pays out 261.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Southern has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years and Duke Energy has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Duke Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Southern shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Duke Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern and Duke Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern $29.28 billion 2.66 $3.54 billion $2.77 25.81 Duke Energy $28.77 billion 2.63 $2.55 billion $1.57 62.61

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Duke Energy. Southern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Southern and Duke Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern 11.60% 10.26% 2.62% Duke Energy 4.47% 8.24% 2.28%

Summary

Southern beats Duke Energy on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations. In addition, it constructs, operates, and maintains 77,591 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves approximately 8.8 million electric and gas utility customers. Further, the company offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity. This segment also engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and load-serving entities. The GU&I segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and invests in pipeline transmission projects, renewable natural gas projects, and natural gas storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2006. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

