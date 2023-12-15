Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,644,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,107 shares of the airline’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.1 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

