Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 59.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

