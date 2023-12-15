Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Director Kevin Overstrom Acquires 200,000 Shares

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Overstrom acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00.
Spartan Delta Price Performance
Spartan Delta stock opened at C$3.01 on Friday. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$521.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11.
Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 80.76% and a net margin of 84.25%. The business had revenue of C$81.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.3902439 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Spartan Delta
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spartan Delta
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.