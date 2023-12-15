Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Director Kevin Overstrom Acquires 200,000 Shares

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Overstrom acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00.

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$3.01 on Friday. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$521.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 80.76% and a net margin of 84.25%. The business had revenue of C$81.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.3902439 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.01.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

