SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Bank of New Hampshire’s 5th Largest Position

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.5% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $188.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $165.10 and a 52-week high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

