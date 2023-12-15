SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

SPDW opened at $33.74 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

