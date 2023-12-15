SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Cut by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,361 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,881,000 after purchasing an additional 542,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $55.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.