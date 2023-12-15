SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.98. 131,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,159. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

