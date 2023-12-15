SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.98. 131,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,159. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.