SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Holdings Raised by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XME. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:XME traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 305,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,472. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.