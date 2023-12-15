SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 152,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,913,000 after purchasing an additional 151,772 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $503.70. 71,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,219. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $508.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

