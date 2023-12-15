Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,316 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36,675 shares during the period. Splunk comprises approximately 2.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.25. 561,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,570. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $152.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 361.60, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

