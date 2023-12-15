Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Position Lowered by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,316 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36,675 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises approximately 2.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its position in Splunk by 145.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Splunk by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,233 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.25. 561,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,570. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.05. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $152.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

