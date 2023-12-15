SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.58

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 1702036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWTX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after buying an additional 2,293,359 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,546,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,988,000 after buying an additional 446,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,184,000 after buying an additional 451,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 80.1% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,753,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,875,000 after buying an additional 1,224,964 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

