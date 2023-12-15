Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) to Issue Dividend of $0.44 on December 21st

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4377 per share on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,153,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $962,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF by 4,556.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

