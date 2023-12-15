Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) to Issue Dividend of $0.95 on December 21st

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.9508 per share on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,919,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

