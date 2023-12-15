Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.12 and last traded at $47.12. Approximately 623,616 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 517,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URNM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,797,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,202,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,119,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 88,862 shares during the period.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

