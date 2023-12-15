Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SYRE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.74.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease by combining antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches for patient selection. The company's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting a4ß7, TL1A, and IL-23.

