Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,893. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average is $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

