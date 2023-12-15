Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $97.84 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

