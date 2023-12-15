Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Trimmed by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.9% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.22. 3,124,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,537,331. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

