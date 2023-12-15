Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $119.13 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average of $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STLD

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.