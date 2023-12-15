Steven Allan Young Acquires 1,250 Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Steven Allan Young acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,925.00.
NFI Group Price Performance
Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$14.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. NFI Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29.
NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$952.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$937.55 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.3286009 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NFI Group
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Quick list of bargain stocks to end the year
- How to Invest in Energy
- How to tactically “buy the dips” in stocks with stock options
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Small cap coffee stock Westrock goes north as SBUX slides
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.