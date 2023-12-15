Steven Allan Young Acquires 1,250 Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Steven Allan Young acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,925.00.

NFI Group Price Performance

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$14.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. NFI Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$952.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$937.55 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.3286009 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFI shares. CIBC upped their price target on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.46.

Read Our Latest Report on NFI

About NFI Group

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.