Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$12.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SGY. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.72.

Surge Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Surge Energy stock opened at C$6.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.21. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.17 and a 1-year high of C$9.89. The company has a market cap of C$651.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.18). Surge Energy had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of C$184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.8402948 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Surge Energy news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total value of C$51,525.46. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

