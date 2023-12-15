Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.60 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.61.

SFIX opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 34,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,087 shares in the company, valued at $248,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

