STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of STM opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.66.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $579,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

