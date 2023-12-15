STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded at UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STM

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of STM stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,652 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,423 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 71,557 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 64.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.