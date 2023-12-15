Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 94,929 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 22% compared to the average daily volume of 78,006 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other C3.ai news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $225,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in C3.ai by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in C3.ai by 2,277.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,743 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,578,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Price Performance

C3.ai stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. C3.ai has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.61.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

