Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 108,485 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average volume of 75,501 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Lucid Group stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. Lucid Group’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 91.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,780,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

