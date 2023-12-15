Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.64. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $226,856.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,491.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,786 shares of company stock valued at $408,076. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

